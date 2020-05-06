Most of Idaho – including this region’s Clearwater Basin -- received below-normal precipitation during March, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho, though slight snowpack improvements were observed since the first of last month.
According to the NRCS April 2020 Water Supply Outlook Report, with the absence of consistent storms, the Clearwater Basin was below normal for March and ranged from around 50 to 107 percent of normal. Total water year precipitation is hovering near normal at approximately 90 percent.
The report states the Clearwater Basin snowpack is near to above normal with values ranging from 95 to 135 percent for individual basins. As a whole, the Clearwater snowpack has exceeded its normal peak for the season.
For the basin’s 17 measuring sites, snowpack is 114 percent of median as of April 1, in comparison to 96 percent compared to a year ago this same time.
“Even with below-normal precipitation in March, slight snowpack improvements were observed across most of Idaho since March 1,” said Daniel Tappa, NRCS supervisory hydrologist. “While this seems paradoxical, it implies that little snowmelt occurred and the precipitation that we did receive came in the form of snow.”
Throughout March, melting occurred at elevations below 4,000 feet, according to the report. Storms in the last week of March increased snow water content by 3 to 5 inches at SNOTEL sites around Dworshak reservoir above 5,500 feet.
Streamflow forecasts range from 100 to 115 percent of normal throughout the Clearwater Region, according to the report. The Climate Prediction Center is predicting below-normal temperatures in early April, which would help limit snowmelt and preserve mountain snow for later season melt.
