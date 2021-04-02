Idaho Governor Brad Little signed a proclamation on April 1 recognizing April as month of the military child.
Joined by Idaho National Guard Adjutant General Michael J. Garshak and more than ten youth representatives, all of whom are military children in Idaho, Little signed the proclamation around 10:45 a.m. on April 1, 2021.
“Military children are part of the strength of our nation as they support and encourage their service members with a fierce patriotic spirit,” the proclamation reads.
This proclamation recognizes the sacrifice that military families and upwards of 10,000 children make with prolonged absence of one or both parents while keeping our country and state safe.
“These children continue to make significant contributions to family, community and their nation as they endure prolonged and repeated absences of one or both parents,” the proclamation reads.
To help support military families, Idahoans can wear purple on Fridays this month.
