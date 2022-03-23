COEUR D’ALENE — Sentencing has been set for April 4 for Travis D. Ellenwood of Kamiah, who last fall pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the 2020 killing of his domestic partner.
Ellenwood, 44, pleaded guilty on Oct. 4, 2021, before Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill. Ellenwood faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000.
According to court records, on Oct. 30, 2020, Ellenwood went out to a local bar in Kamiah with the victim, Bessie Blackeagle. During the early morning hours of Oct. 31, they returned home to their residence where an argument ensued. During the argument, Ellenwood repeatedly struck Blackeagle and at one point strangled her until she could not breathe. Though it is unknown the exact time that Blackeagle was beaten and strangled, Ellenwood eventually called 911 at approximately 5:30 p.m. and reported that Blackeagle was not breathing. Law enforcement and medical personnel responded to their residence and found Blackeagle was dead.
Law enforcement encourages those experiencing domestic violence or those who know of someone in need of help to reach out to the free and confidential National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-SAFE, texting “START” to 88788, or visiting their website at www.thehotline.org.
