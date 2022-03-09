GRANGEVILLE — On Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13, around 20 EMS providers from the area attended a Sims Lab Pediatric training. This training was done through EMS for Children and provided by Simulation in Motion of Montana.

“The EMTs found this training very valuable as we do not deal with pediatric emergency patients very often, and it is a high-stress situation when we do,” said Bill Spencer, EMS director, Syringa Ambulance.

The mission of Simulation in Motion Montana (SIM-MT) is to deliver simulation based education to healthcare teams in order to improve patient outcomes.

SIM-MT provided a mobile simulation training truck at Grangeville with high-tech simulation manikins that imitate human physiology — computerized to talk, breathe, have heartbeats, and they can react to medications, and live or die.

Area participating agencies in the training were Syringa Ambulance, Clearwater QRU and Riggins Ambulance.

