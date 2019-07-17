Area highway districts on the Camas Prairie will be conducting chip sealing operations during the next two weeks. The anticipated schedule is as follows:
July 22: Grangeville Highway District - Mt Idaho Grade Road from Mill Loop to Highway 13, Lukes Gulch Road from the Sites Road to the cemetery.
July 23: Union Highway District – Stites Road from North end of Milt Springs Loop to the border with Grangeville Highway District.
July 24: Grangeville Highway District – Stites Road from Union Highway border to the truck route.
July 25: Grangeville Highway District – Grangeville Truck Route or Old Highway 7 North.
July 26: Grangeville Highway District – Complete Truck Route or Old Highway 7; Greencreek Highway District – Old Highway 7 at intersection with Highway 162 south.
July 29: Cottonwood Highway District – Airport Road South.
July 30: Cottonwood Highway District – Cottonwood Butte Road.
July 31: Ferdinand Highway District – Old Highway 95.
Aug. 1: Central Highway District – Reubens Gifford Road.
