The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office will be one of 53 law enforcement agencies statewide partnering with the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety (OHS) to increase impaired-driving enforcement and education from Dec. 11 to Jan. 3, 2021, surrounding the holiday season. The statewide campaign is part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization.
In 2019 there were 238 impaired driving crashes that resulted in fatalities and suspected serious injuries, an increase of 27 percent from 2018. Last year, 6 percent of all crashes involved impaired driving, but resulted in 44 percent of all crash related fatalities.
For the Cottonwood Police Department, “While CPD is not an OHS grant recipient,” according to police chief Terry Cochran, “we will be working with our surrounding agencies to support each other and our communities and will be focusing more on DUI enforcement to ensure everyone has a safe holiday season.”
“We ask all Idahoans to please drive safely this holiday season,” said OHS Manager John Tomlinson. “We want everyone to make it home safely, so please designate a sober driver.”
