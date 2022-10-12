Three area officials are part of a record 98 Idaho mayors who are participating in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, that promotes the importance of physical activity. The challenge takes place during October.
Local mayors participating are Keith Holcomb of Cottonwood, Ralph Wassmuth of Ferdinand, and Betty Heater of Kamiah.
Idaho mayors can earn up to $1,000 for their efforts and have two chances to earn funds for their communities. Mayors can walk an average of 5,000 steps a day during October to earn $500 for their community or walk an average of 10,000 steps a day during October to earn $1,000 for their community.
Since the Mayor’s Walking Challenge became a statewide event in 2018, Idaho mayors have earned $271,000 for their communities.
