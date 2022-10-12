Three area officials are part of a record 98 Idaho mayors who are participating in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, that promotes the importance of physical activity. The challenge takes place during October.

Local mayors participating are Keith Holcomb of Cottonwood, Ralph Wassmuth of Ferdinand, and Betty Heater of Kamiah.

