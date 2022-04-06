Community organizations in Idaho and Lewis counties have been awarded $30,750 to benefit local projects through the Innovia Foundation. The awards are part of a total $1.011 million granted to a total 124 organizations in North Idaho and Eastern Washington through the Community Grant Program.
Within North Central Idaho, a $10,000 grant will go to Upriver Youth Leadership Council in Kamiah to build a community garden and complete construction on an Idaho Public Health certified kitchen. Another $7,750 will support REACH Club Inc., to extend site activities for Elk City youth from preschool age through eighth grade for approximately 30 students.
Other grants in Idaho and Lewis counties are as follows:
Idaho County: Animal Rescue Foundation Inc., $5,000, general operating support; Senior Citizens Dollar A Month Club, $4,000, Idaho County Meals Program, Grangeville.
Lewis County: Kamiah Senior Citizens Society, Inc., $4,000, to assist feeding the elderly.
The Community Grant Program at Innovia Foundation supports innovative programs addressing specific challenges and opportunities throughout the region to improve access to education, promote health and well-being, support arts and culture, create economic opportunity and enhance the quality of life.
Each year, Innovia Foundation invests nearly $10 million into communities through grants and scholarships to nonprofit organizations and local students.
