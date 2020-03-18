GRANGEVILLE -- Syringa Hospital & Clinics is taking a community education approach to the high number of respiratory complications seen this year.
On Tuesday, March 10, Nathan Winder, PA-C, visited Nancy Bearden’s fourth grade class at Grangeville Elementary Middle School. Students enthusiastically shared their knowledge and answered questions on the do’s and don’ts of flu season etiquette. Winder also gave demonstrations on droplet projection and proper hand washing technique.
Other key messages included the different categories of germs, the most common ways germs are spread, and the best infection prevention strategies. Take home reminders helpful for all ages included:
•Stay home when sick
•Wash hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
•Cover mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve – not hands – when coughing or sneezing
•Avoid sharing beverages or shaking hands
•Avoid touching your face
SHC providers are scheduled to visit area schools before Spring Break with this infection prevention demonstration.
