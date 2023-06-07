Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) logo

Approximately $17 million in water and wastewater projects within Idaho County have been ranked for proposed funding through Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). Public comment on the draft priority lists is open through June 12.

DEQ will award funding to the highest-ranked projects that are ready to proceed. Awards will be made to fully use all available funding.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.