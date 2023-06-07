Approximately $17 million in water and wastewater projects within Idaho County have been ranked for proposed funding through Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). Public comment on the draft priority lists is open through June 12.
DEQ will award funding to the highest-ranked projects that are ready to proceed. Awards will be made to fully use all available funding.
Four area projects are seeking drinking water loans:
• Ranked 28th, the Elk City Water & Sewer Association is proposing to replace its existing system water mains. Project cost is $1,340,660.
• Ranked 29th, the City of White Bird seeks installation of a groundwater well pump and motor transmission line, and a connection to an existing well house. Project cost is $500,000.
• Ranked 57th, the City of Cottonwood proposes to construct a one-million-gallon reservoir and two new booster stations. Project cost is $5,700,000.
• Ranked 76th, the City of Kooskia, seeks to construct a new reservoir, improve two existing wells, and make improvements to the distribution system. Project cost is $8,500,000.
One area project is seeking a lead service line loan:
• Ranked 21st, the Elk City Water & Sewer Association proposes a complete lead service line inventory and replacement. Project cost is $1,000,000.
One area project is seeking a wastewater planning grant:
• Ranked 16th, the City of Riggins looks to address aging infrastructure, identify deficiencies, and provide infrastructure improvement recommendations. Total project cost is $115,000, with the DEQ funded amount at $57,500.
DEQ will finalize the priority lists to present to the Board of Environmental Quality on June 21–22.
