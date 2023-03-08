GRANGEVILLE — Despite a snowstorm, about 30 people gathered at the Idaho County Veterans Center Thursday night, Feb. 23, for the ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation, Inc.) public meeting.
Applause erupted as newly elected ARF board of directors president, Terri Tackett, announced that a land donation from “a very generous private donor” was in the works.
“We are very excited as we go through some paperwork hoops with the city and county,” she explained, as the 1.5 acres of land are in the county but sit within the city’s area of impact. She said ARF will publicly thank the donor when the timing is right.
“This is great — it’s time,” smiled former ARF board member and volunteer Leslie Orcutt, who had several questions about what was forthcoming. Former board member and volunteer Debbie Schlieper shared in Orcutt’s joy at the news, smiling and talking with her tablemates.
Vice-president Karin Vetter explained ARF had to spend the last several years building programs and making sure these were properly in place and sustainable before building a shelter.
“We are working hard to improve our community for our four-legged friends,” she said.
ARF board members reiterated that the community and its volunteers have been instrumental in the organization’s success thus far.
“Several veterinarians have helped with the TNVR [trap, neuter, vaccinate, return] clinics, and we are making an impact,” said ARF board secretary Dr. Kim Wolfrum, owner of Tolo Veterinary Clinic.
Tackett told the group that ARF was currently caring for two dogs left without care when their elderly owner was incarcerated.
“These things happen, and we’re called upon to assist and it’s not always an easy situation,” she said, explaining a small ARF barn located in town which is being used to house the dogs.
“Many ARF volunteers sign up to feed, walk, and care for animals when we need to hold them here. This is one small example of why we need a shelter,” she added. “And why we will need continued community support as we start our building campaign and process.”
