GRANGEVILLE — Despite a snowstorm, about 30 people gathered at the Idaho County Veterans Center Thursday night, Feb. 23, for the ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation, Inc.) public meeting.

Applause erupted as newly elected ARF board of directors president, Terri Tackett, announced that a land donation from “a very generous private donor” was in the works.

