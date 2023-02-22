GRANGEVILLE — Area residents who want an update on ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation, Inc.) are invited to a public meeting Thursday, Feb. 23, 6 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Center.

ARF was formed in 2014, and is overseen by a volunteer board of directors.

