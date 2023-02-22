GRANGEVILLE — Area residents who want an update on ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation, Inc.) are invited to a public meeting Thursday, Feb. 23, 6 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Center.
ARF was formed in 2014, and is overseen by a volunteer board of directors.
“Our plan is to acquire property for a shelter this year, and we want to let the community know where we are with that goal and what to expect in the coming years,” board member Terri Tackett said.
“We will also briefly discuss our programs and answer any questions the community may have,” board member Karin Vetter added.
The program will include a brief overview, a Q&A session and information on ARF’s program. Additional handouts about shelter plans will be available, as well. Any potential volunteers will be able to sign up that night if they are interested.
“We have many areas in which to be involved,” explained board member Dorene George. “Some of it is hands-on with animals, while other areas include clerical or helping with fundraisers, mailings, grant writing or manning a booth during a craft fair or community event.”
The main purpose of the meeting is to garner support for what lies ahead for a shelter within the community.
“ARF does not want to have a facility for housing homeless dogs or cats on a long-term basis,” Vetter stated. The board emphasized the region does not have the population base to support a facility that can continually take in animals for adoption locally. ARF plans to house abandoned and found animals as necessary until they can go to foster care, be adopted, the owner is found, or can be transferred them to a partner shelter. “We don’t want animals housed in a shelter setting for months or years because that is not in their best interest. It’s stressful for them.”
“We know there are a lot of questions about the shelter and about what ARF has been doing the past nine years to help local pets. We need to prepare the way to build the shelter,” Tackett said. “This meeting will help answer the public’s questions, as well as update ARF’s current supporters and volunteers.”
