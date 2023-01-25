Miss Peaches the cat photo

Miss Peaches.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — By its own figures, Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) is busily handling the multitude of issues with stray and feral cats and dogs within the region. The numbers speak of the need for the service, and ARF states it easily could do more, if it just had the space.

Last week, organizers made the plea to the Grangeville City Council to review whether it had an acre of land — preferably located in proximity to the wastewater treatment plant — where ARF could locate a permanent facility.

