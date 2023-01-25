GRANGEVILLE — By its own figures, Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) is busily handling the multitude of issues with stray and feral cats and dogs within the region. The numbers speak of the need for the service, and ARF states it easily could do more, if it just had the space.
Last week, organizers made the plea to the Grangeville City Council to review whether it had an acre of land — preferably located in proximity to the wastewater treatment plant — where ARF could locate a permanent facility.
“We provide a fairly valuable resource to the community at present, but we are missing a shelter,” said ARF board vice president Terri Tackett at the Jan. 17 council meeting. “Our programs are growing, and we’ve come to a place where we have funding to grow the program more. We just don’t have a place to do it.”
Tackett provided council the annual report for ARF, noting it has transferred 993 animals — primarily cats — to partner shelters during a three-year period (2020-2022) that could not be re-homed locally. In 2022, ARF spayed or neutered 299 cats. ARF provides animal spay and neuter vouchers, mainly to low-income residents, and since 2020 240 vouchers have been utilized. Last year, ARF started a support program to help residents in need with emergency or crisis animal veterinarian care, and this year it has started a pet food and supplies pantry, courtesy of a start-up grant by the Elks Lodge. Along with this, ARF contracts with the city to handle fostering or adoption of animals taken in at the city pound, located at the city wastewater facility.
“All these things we need to run these programs are in a barn,” Tackett said, a rented structure adjacent to Tackett’s Saw Shop on East Main Street. “And Karin [Vetter, ARF volunteer and board member], her little SUV looks like the ARFmobile, there’s so much stuff in it.”
Ideally, ARF is looking adjacent to the city pound where it would also be in proximity to the proposed administrative and jail facility for the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. Tackett explained this would keep services close to town for convenience of both residents and volunteers, and coordinate with Grangeville Police, who handle city stray calls, and potentially utilize county jail inmates as volunteer labor.
Councilor Dylan Canaday questioned how ARF came up with its one-acre figure. Tackett summarized the backstory with ARF since its formation in 2014 on initially it envisioning a larger structure with more services, but since this has been scaled back to a facility serving a more focused need.
“We don’t need to be like McCall or Spokane,” elaborated Kim Wolfrum, ARF volunteer, veterinarian and owner of Tolo Veterinary Clinic in Grangeville. “We need to be more of a transfer site, because we don’t have the population to take animals that need adoption.”
Tackett gave an example from that same day where a volunteer vaccinated 13 kittens at a local business, Bettie’s Floor and Decor, so they could be transferred to an adoption facility.
“This is how we're making do,” Tackett said.
Wolfrum said other counties in similar size to Idaho County have gotten on board with shelters, and they have improved city issues with cats.
“So that’s the standpoint I’m coming from,” she said, “and we are really, really hoping to get the land this next year and move forward with the building.”
Tackett noted early in her presentation she didn’t expect an answer that evening, rather wanting the council to review the matter, and potential available property, and contact ARF later. ARF has the funds to purchase property, but she also said the nonprofit would be open to a deduction or outright donation the city may want to make.
“Sometimes it feels like we’re treading water, because our list of feral cats that need to be spayed and neutered is always the same,” she said, and questioned with a smile whether Montana or Lewiston were dropping their cats off in the county. “We can’t seem to keep up with the population of feral cats, and we need to expand some of these programs to do that, and we can’t do that without an actual facility.”
On background, the city in 2015 had signed a letter of intent to ARF to donate a half-acre and lease another half-acre at the wastewater plant. However, plans changed a few years later as mandated wastewater regulations had the city looking at the need to expand the facility for new treatment requirements. While the initial intent is not on the table, council in 2021 noted its general consensus in supporting ARF’s efforts, as well as the possibility of land availability adjacent to the Idaho County Airport.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.