GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County and the Animal Rescue Foundation, Inc. (ARF) recently signed an agreement for ARF to assist the Idaho County Sheriff’s office with the temporary care of pets in limited situations. ARF, Inc. is a nonprofit animal rescue organization based in Grangeville.
The agreement, signed on April 21, applies specifically to law enforcement arrests and/or serious vehicle accidents. It does not include “the surrender of stray, lost, found, abandoned, abused and/or neglected animals.” The agreement specifies it only applies to domestic dogs and cats, not other types of animals.
Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer estimated that 10-12 times per year a vehicle accident or roadside arrest results in a dog needing temporary care. He explained the sheriff’s office is not set up for this. Although county staff try to contact family members or friends familiar with the pet, this is not always an option. People who are traveling through the area often don’t have anyone local to call.
Ulmer said the success of working with ARF in recent years led to the development of a formal agreement. The county has an arrangement with the Grangeville City pound, but the ARF agreement provides a second option.
“I view it as a valuable partnership,” Ulmer said of the ARF agreement. “It’s been a long time coming.”
Terri Tackett, ARF president, agrees with Ulmer on the importance of the agreement. “Our experience with the sheriff’s office has been very good,” Tackett said.
The jailers allow ARF volunteers to visit with an inmate to discuss whom to contact and come up with a longer-term plan for the animal’s care.
Tackett said dogs that travel frequently with their people are often good companions. In the case of an accident, the dogs are scared. People who end up in the hospital or the jail are often very concerned about what has happened to their pets.
“Our goal is to get the dog with someone as soon as possible,” she said. The people have their own health or legal troubles to deal with, according to Tackett. “We can provide reassurance to owners their pets are being cared for.”
The county agrees to pay ARF $50 each time they respond to the county’s request to take an animal into care, between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. The county will pay ARF $15 per day per animal with the goal of a more permanent placement within 10 days. Ulmer said ARF has been successful in getting reimbursement for some of their expenses from the pet’s owner or family.
Tackett said that ARF rescues many pets beyond the few they assist the sheriff with. It takes a lot of time and coordination. “We’re always looking for foster homes,” she said.
