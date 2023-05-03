GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County and the Animal Rescue Foundation, Inc. (ARF) recently signed an agreement for ARF to assist the Idaho County Sheriff’s office with the temporary care of pets in limited situations. ARF, Inc. is a nonprofit animal rescue organization based in Grangeville.

The agreement, signed on April 21, applies specifically to law enforcement arrests and/or serious vehicle accidents. It does not include “the surrender of stray, lost, found, abandoned, abused and/or neglected animals.” The agreement specifies it only applies to domestic dogs and cats, not other types of animals.

