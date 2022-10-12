GRANGEVILLE — Idaho Attorney General candidate Tom Arkoosh sees a distinct difference between himself and his opponent for the office, Raul Labrador.

“I see this job not a whole lot different than Lawrence Wasden [current attorney general] did. I think it’s a place for consistent enforcement of the rule of law on things that matter to residents in the state of Idaho,” Arkoosh said. “For Raul, he sees it as a political office, and he wants to partner with our conservative legislators,” noting those in line with the libertarian political nonprofit Idaho Freedom Foundation.

