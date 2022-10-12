GRANGEVILLE — Idaho Attorney General candidate Tom Arkoosh sees a distinct difference between himself and his opponent for the office, Raul Labrador.
“I see this job not a whole lot different than Lawrence Wasden [current attorney general] did. I think it’s a place for consistent enforcement of the rule of law on things that matter to residents in the state of Idaho,” Arkoosh said. “For Raul, he sees it as a political office, and he wants to partner with our conservative legislators,” noting those in line with the libertarian political nonprofit Idaho Freedom Foundation.
“The overall problem for me is, I think he’s going to substitute his judgment for the statutes of Idaho,” he continued, “and that is frightening.”
Arkoosh (D) will run against Labrador (R) in the Nov. 8 general election. The candidate visited with the Idaho County Free Press during a campaign swing through the region on Sept. 21.
A resident of Boise, Arkoosh has been in private law practice for 44 years. According to his campaign, his work has mostly been in private practice, although he has also served as a county prosecutor and in the Washington Attorney General’s Office and the federal courts. His legal specialties include water law, civil litigation, criminal and administrative law, commercial work and public affairs. For the last 30 years, he has run his own law firm, where he has successfully tried or settled numerous commercial, tort and criminal cases, and has prosecuted and defended numerous administrative proceedings before no fewer than 18 of Idaho’s boards and agencies.
He has been counsel in more than 100 federal cases, conducted numerous hearings and trials before judges and juries in state and federal court, and done appellate work before the Idaho Court of Appeals, the Idaho Supreme Court and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.
“I don’t think there’s the need for a lot of on-the-job training for me,” he smiled.
Arkoosh said he has been an independent his whole life, but when Labrador ran for the A.G. position, the Idaho Democrat Party came to him to ask him to run.
“I wasn’t looking for a job, but I felt an obligation to do that,” he said. “I don’t think we need a cultural warrior who gets a free ride into probably one of the most influential offices we have to make determinations on whether we come together as a state or to continue to foster these cultural wars that continue to keep us apart.”
Arkoosh raised issue with Labrador’s talk about liberty and Idaho values, but yet he supports efforts to clamp down on reproductive health care, on statutes to arrest doctors and to ban books and arrest librarians, defunding public schools to give tax dollars to private schools, and privatization of federal and public lands to the exclusion of those less fortunate.
“There are some problems with those,” he said, “both in the areas of rule of law and in the erosion of Idaho values.”
Arkoosh touched on the U.S. Department of Justice suit against Idaho, claiming the state’s near-total abortion ban violated the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) in emergency medical situations. EMTALA requires doctors to stabilize patients in emergencies, which can include various medical procedures.
Idaho’s “trigger law,” made to take effect when Roe v. Wade fell, outlines inherent criminal prosecution for doctors when providing an abortion, punishable by up to five years in prison. The only exception to this law, the code says, is when an abortion can be preformed to prevent death, or when a survivor can provide a police report of rape or incest to police.
Arkoosh said this places doctors in a dilemma of where in the spectrum to determine whether someone is going to die, and in the termination of a pregnancy that is brought up for dispute, a doctor then has to prove his or her innocence.
“I find those things constitutionally problematic,” he said, “ shifting the burden in a criminal case, and having a status so vague that you can’t tell whether you’re committing a crime when you’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing under your oath as a doctor.”
Arkoosh said he has talked to many Republicans who are worried that, as a nation and in Idaho, it is made of two parties: “A radical right who are cultural warriors and the moderate Republicans I am used to, “Ike” Eisenhower, Ronald Regan and John McCain, who were more worried about potholes than pontificating. If that part of the Republican Party goes to the poles and votes, this candidacy has a chance.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.