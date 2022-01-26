At the statewide Republican Party winter meeting in Boise, Jan. 8, Marge Arnzen of Cottonwood was inducted into the Idaho Republican Party Hall of Fame. Arnzen was presented the award at the Tuesday, 18, meeting of the Idaho County Republican Central Committee (ICRCC).

Arnzen was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award, the Idaho Republican Party’s highest honor, “in recognition of her 50 years of volunteer leadership in support of freedom, individual responsibility, capitalism and the American way.”

The state party noted, “Spanning five decades, she was recognized for her relentless involvement in dozens of Republican political campaigns, local and statewide, and her leadership of the party at both the local and regional level.”

Arnzen is one of only three Idaho inductees for the year 2022. Tom Luna, Idaho Republican Party chair, presented the award to the Idaho County delegation at the winter meeting.

