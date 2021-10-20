BOISE – Members of the Idaho City Clerks, Treasurers and Finance Officers Association (ICCTFOA) elected Grangeville City Treasurer Janell Arnzen and Bovill City Clerk/Treasurer Christine Jewell as Directors for District 2 for 2021-2022 at the ICCTFOA Institute in Boise, Sept. 21-23.
Also elected at the ICCTFOA Institute in Boise as an executive officer was Tonya Kennedy, clerk/administrator for the City of Grangeville, who was elected secretary.
ICCTFOA was formed to increase the professionalism of its members; improve city administration; advance the fullest measure of responsibility in local government; and to cooperate with federal, state and local agencies, the Association of Idaho Cities, Idaho universities, and other organizations to upgrade the efficiency of city government.
The Association of Idaho Cities was formed in 1947 and is a nonpartisan, nonprofit corporation organized to serve Idaho’s 199 incorporated cities. AIC influences policies and provides education, training and technical assistance to strengthen the ability of city elected officials and staff to serve their communities.
