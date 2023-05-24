A former member of Kamiah Fire-Rescue (KFR) is set for an appearance in Idaho County Magistrate Court this Thursday on felony charges related to alleged sexual conduct with a minor.

Arraignment is set May 25 for Nathaniel D. Thompson, 35, on three counts of statutory rape. At the hearing, Thompson will be formally charged and a preliminary hearing will be scheduled where determination will be made on whether evidence is sufficient to move the case forward to district court.

