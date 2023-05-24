A former member of Kamiah Fire-Rescue (KFR) is set for an appearance in Idaho County Magistrate Court this Thursday on felony charges related to alleged sexual conduct with a minor.
Arraignment is set May 25 for Nathaniel D. Thompson, 35, on three counts of statutory rape. At the hearing, Thompson will be formally charged and a preliminary hearing will be scheduled where determination will be made on whether evidence is sufficient to move the case forward to district court.
A May 14 KFR press release referenced the arrest of one of its employees who was suspended, as per city policy, and subsequently terminated that day after allegations and investigation were made known to the city attorney.
"We respect the privacy of the victim and the victim’s family,” the KFR release stated, "and ask that members of the community join us in refraining from speculation and rumors that do not aid in the investigation or protecting the victim.”
Acting on an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) warrant, Thompson was arrested May 13 in Boise. According to ICSO, its detectives, working the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Boise Police Department, were able to obtain an arrest warrant on Thompson the day prior to the arrest.
According to the criminal complaint filed May 11 in Idaho County District Court, Thompson is facing three counts of statutory rape. This is based on incidents of sexual contact alleged to have been committed in Idaho County on or between Aug.1-31 and July 18-Aug. 31, 2022, and on or between Jan. 1-31, 2023, with a female then age 16.
