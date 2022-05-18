KAMIAH — Investigators have determined arson as the cause of Saturday’s house fire outside Kamiah that resulted in the total loss of the home, as well as two dogs.
The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the matter. Call the fire marshal’s Arson Hotline at 1-877-75-ARSON.
Investigation is ongoing by the state fire marshal’s office, and the owners of the split-level home are not being identified at this point. A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist them with losses suffered. It is unknown whether the home was insured, and this is being looked at as part of the investigation.
Idaho County Dispatch received a 911 call on Saturday, May 14, at approximately 5:51 p.m. on the fire at 109 Skyline Drive, located off U.S. Highway 12 around milepost 70. Initially, Kamiah Fire-Rescue was dispatched, with the first unit arriving on scene within nine minutes of their call, according to KFR Chief Bill Arsenault.
“The structure was 40 percent involved upon our arrival,” he said. “Our goal at that time was to keep the fire from extending any further to neighboring properties.”
Area agencies, the Kooskia and Glenwood/Caribel fire departments — were dispatched for mutual aid. Additional assisting agencies on scene were the Idaho and Lewis county sheriff’s offices, Kamiah Ambulance, Avista and Nez Perce Tribal Police.
According to Arsenault, issues on scene were limited operating fire hydrants and available water supply, which necessitated setting up a folding tank and shuttling additional water to the location. Construction of the home was another factor, he said.
“The homes built in the last 30 years are modern lightweight,” he said. These go up in flames at much higher rates, and faster, than legacy homes due to nontraditional construction materials, more use of glue, and more residential products made of plastics.
“The owners had also accumulated a fireload of personal items,” he continued, including a large amount of furniture, clothing and other personal items. “We had a rapid fire growth and additional amount of fire because of the amount of fuel from all that.”
While firefighters were able to save a few rooms in the home, the overall structure was a total loss due to not only fire, but smoke and water damage, as well. The occupants lost all their personal property, two dogs that were inside, and a vehicle.
“We want to encourage anyone with information regarding this fire to contact the state fire marshal’s office, Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Kamiah Fire-Rescue or Nez Perce Tribal Police,” Arsenault said. He added his thanks to the local media outlets for providing this information.
