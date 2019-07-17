COTTONWOOD -- During the next three months, the Idaho Commission on the Arts will hold strategic planning meetings in 16 locations across the state. Arts administrators, artists, arts educators and arts enthusiasts are invited to join in the conversation to brainstorm ideas, define priorities, and identify challenges for the Commission’s next long-term plan. Interested parties should RSVP to the linked Facebook event or call 208-334-2119.
A discussion is set for Monday, Aug. 12, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at the Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood, 465 Keuterville Road.
