As wildfire weather heats up, 100 battle Midnight Fire

CLEARWATER — Better mapping overnight July 12-13 pinned the size of the Midnight Fire at 186 acres in the roadless area around Pilot Knob. It sprang up July 10 one mile east of China Point, just south of the boundary between the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Salmon River and Moose Creek ranger districts, 10 miles southeast of Clearwater.
Firefighting efforts have involved about 100 personnel including rotations of as many as six aircraft at a time, including scoopers lent from Montana, within the Forest Service’s Northern Rockies region. The air effort has been loading water at Dworshak Reservoir and dropping it to support the local forests’ firefighters efforts to check its spread ahead of risky weather anticipated this weekend.
A press release dated July 12 — the next installment of which is anticipated each Wednesday afternoon — noted heavy firefighting traffic “is expected to continue through the weekend on Forest Service Roads #244, #284, and #1852.”
The main firefighting effort is likely to be based near McComas Meadows, and the traffic involved is likely to lead to a closure order for those three roads plus McComas Meadows. The press release phrases these likelihoods softly because it generally takes 2-3 days to set the exact language for closure orders in compliance with federal law.
In the meantime, the general public should avoid the wildfire area — as in, keep planes and drones out of the airspace and leave the key roads as uncongested as possible — so that the firefighters can do their work.
The next few days loom as especially important, as fire danger across Idaho County and beyond ranges is moderate to very high and rising due to hot and dry weather in the forecast.
“We are expecting fire activity to pick up now, especially in the low and mid elevations where fuels are the driest” Kevin Pfister, Fire Staff Officer for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, stated in the July 12 press release. “Our data from fuel sampling is also showing that our live fuel moistures are below average for this time of year. Even though we had a good snowpack this winter, it melted off rather quickly and most of North Central Idaho did not receive wide-spread wetting spring rains.”
Because the aerial scoopers have been effective so far, the firefighting effort may be able to contain this one without having to bring in a national IMT (Incident Management Team), but that depends on how the firefighting effort goes during the next few days. The Type 3 IMT currently organizing that effort has been able to procure the necessary resources so far, but as fire season progresses, procurement becomes more challenging and national (Type 1 and Type 2) teams are generally more able to obtain the necessary crews, engines, aircraft than regional or local IMTs.
A decision about whether a higher-level IMT is necessary to fight this fire may come as soon as Monday, July 17.
Little Bear Fire burning southwest of Powell, near the wilderness
The Little Bear Fire on the Powell Ranger District is approximately 176 acres and located about ten miles southwest of Powell, near the wilderness boundary. A Type 3 organization has been established for this fire and current operations consist of structure protection efforts for a nearby pack-bridge. Fire managers expect to implement a trail closure for the section of FS Trail #213 between its junction with FS Trail #49 and Bear Mountain Lookout soon.
There is currently no flight or area restrictions in place for this fire, but please be aware of and stay clear of all firefighting operations both on the ground and in the air.
