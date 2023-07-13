As wildfire weather heats up, 100 battle Midnight Fire

Area map showing location of the Midnight Fire relative to Pilot Knob and key Forest Service roads.

 USDA Forest Service

CLEARWATER — Better mapping overnight July 12-13 pinned the size of the Midnight Fire at 186 acres in the roadless area around Pilot Knob. It sprang up July 10 one mile east of China Point, just south of the boundary between the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Salmon River and Moose Creek ranger districts, 10 miles southeast of Clearwater.

Download PDF MAP: Midnight Fire (July 13)
Area map showing location of the Midnight Fire relative to Pilot Knob and key Forest Service roads.

Firefighting efforts have involved about 100 personnel including rotations of as many as six aircraft at a time, including scoopers lent from Montana, within the Forest Service’s Northern Rockies region. The air effort has been loading water at Dworshak Reservoir and dropping it to support the local forests’ firefighters efforts to check its spread ahead of risky weather anticipated this weekend.

