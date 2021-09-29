No investigation is currently under way into a suspect impersonating a county assessor, but more information may help the sheriff’s office to inquire further into the incident.
As reported in last week’s Free Press opinion page, Idaho County Assessor Kim Nuxoll advised residents that for the past few months a person has visited area properties, claiming to be from her office, for assessment purposes.
“We are unsure of who that may have been because each appraiser is assigned to a particular area,” Nuxoll wrote.
Nuxoll advised residents who may be at their property to ask for identification stating he or she is with the county assessor’s office. Appraisers will also be driving a county car with a “C” designation license plate.
According to Idaho County Chief Deputy Brian Hewson, information on these incidents was insufficient or not timely enough to investigate.
“I’m hoping that people can be made aware of or educated on the issue,” he said, “so if it happens again they call us immediately with a location, description of person and vehicle — hopefully, license plate number. And if they leave, give us a direction of travel so we can hopefully make contact and figure out what their purpose is for portraying themselves as being an employee of the Idaho County Assessor’s Office.”
The public can contact the assessor’s office, 208-983-2742, to find out if an assessor is in their area; or contact ICSO, 208-983-1100, to report an incident.
