House fire near Pollock photo

A July 17 fire destroyed a Georgianna drive home north of Pollock. One person received minor injuries.

 Contributed photo

RIGGINS — An assistance fund has been set up to help a family who lost their home to a fire last week.

An account has been set up at Cottonwood Community Federal Credit Union - Riggins, as well as online with GoFundMe (www.gofundme.com/f/njqh4-kim-needs-your-help; organized by W Chase Cornwell).

