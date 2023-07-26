RIGGINS — An assistance fund has been set up to help a family who lost their home to a fire last week.
An account has been set up at Cottonwood Community Federal Credit Union - Riggins, as well as online with GoFundMe (www.gofundme.com/f/njqh4-kim-needs-your-help; organized by W Chase Cornwell).
One unidentified person was transported to St. Luke’s McCall Medical Center with minor burns, according to Cody Killmar, district chief / city EMS director, Riggins Ambulance & Salmon River Ambulance District.
Multiple agencies were dispatched last Monday, July 17, at approximately 12:44 a.m. (MT) to a residence on 131 Georgianna Drive, north of Pollock, for a report of a home fully engulfed in flames. Salmon River Rural Fire Department responded to the incident, with assistance from Riggins City Fire Department and Riggins Ambulance.
“Smoke alarms saved her life,” Killmar said, “She woke up to the alarm and her house in total flames.”
The home is reported a total loss, and a puppy was reported also lost in the fire.
Cause is officially ruled undetermined at this time, according to Knute Sandahl, state fire marshal, following an investigation conducted July 19.
“Because of the extent of the damage and instability of the structure, investigators were unable to determine a specific cause of the fire,” he said. “However, they received information that would indicate that there were electrical issues because of previous incidents reported by the homeowner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.