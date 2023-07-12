LEWISTON — Second District Judge Mark Monson agreed to allow more time for attorneys to file motions and responses with the murder trial of Richard Ross, which includes the possibility of the death penalty.

Nez Perce County Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith didn’t object to the request from public defender Jay Logsdon asking for more time on the motions. This was June 21 at the Nez Perce County Courthouse, where Logsdon appeared by Zoom.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.