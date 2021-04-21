Multiple emergency services agencies coordinated to extricate and transport an injured ATV rider following an accident last Saturday afternoon.
Dave Spoolstra, 50, of California, was transported by air to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
The accident was reported on April 17 at approximately 3:45 p.m., according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, off State Highway 14 near milepost 5. The site is about three miles uphill from the South Fork of the Clearwater River. Spoolstra was in his side by side on a skid trail when his ATV left the roadway. Following the crash, Spoolstra was conscious but unable to move. He was also in a location not accessible by vehicle.
ICSO, with the assistance of Grangeville Mountain Rescue, the Idaho Sheriff’s Posse, Syringa Ambulance, the Clearwater QRU, Two Bear Air and Life Flight, located and treated Spoolstra.
Rescue teams used a rope system to assist in bringing Spoolstra up from the deep ravine to a clear-cut where Two Bear Air was able to land and transport him.
Sheriff Doug Ulmer thanked all the agencies involved for their quick and professional response.
“Working together is our goal and this was a wonderful example of many agencies cooperating to get the job done,” he said.
