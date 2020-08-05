ELK CITY – Public comment is sought on a proposed forest health project in the Elk City area.
The Limber Elk project, proposed by the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, would improve areas affected by insect and disease, and reduce hazardous fuels in the project area near Elk City.
The Red River Ranger District will be hosting an informational and collaborative public meeting on Aug. 6, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. (PDT). The meeting will be held virtually via Microsoft TEAMS technology. During the meeting, Forest Service resource specialists will share information on different aspects of the Limber Elk project, and meeting attendees will be invited to ask questions and offer feedback to collaboratively develop the project proposal.
“We are continuing forest operations in the field, as well as our planning for future projects during this pandemic,” said Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert. “We plan to use existing, Forest Service-approved virtual communication technology to facilitate public collaboration on this project. We encourage public participation to help us identify potential issues and develop the proposal to keep the forest resilient and healthy and address public safety concerns.”
To receive Limber Elk project updates, including information on how to attend the virtual meeting on Aug. 6, participants must sign up to the Forest Service’s GovDelivery mailing list on the project webpage: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=58262 .
District Ranger, Terry Nevius, is requesting to receive input about the project by Aug. 20.
For information: Jennie Fischer, team leader, jennie.fischer@usda.gov, or 208-983-4048.
