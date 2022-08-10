Grangeville City Hall photo

The Grangeville City Hall.

 Idaho County Free Press file photo

GRANGEVILLE — Public comment was limited to two letters, speaking to keep city code as it is regarding animals within areas of Grangeville, at last week’s council meeting. The next step for city councilors will be reviewing information as it considers whether to — and if so — how to change code to address related issues.

No action was taken at the Aug. 1 meeting. As discussed in prior news coverage, were a change to be proposed, as it concerns land use, it would have to go through the planning and zoning commission first for review and subsequent recommendation to the council.

