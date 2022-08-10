GRANGEVILLE — Public comment was limited to two letters, speaking to keep city code as it is regarding animals within areas of Grangeville, at last week’s council meeting. The next step for city councilors will be reviewing information as it considers whether to — and if so — how to change code to address related issues.
No action was taken at the Aug. 1 meeting. As discussed in prior news coverage, were a change to be proposed, as it concerns land use, it would have to go through the planning and zoning commission first for review and subsequent recommendation to the council.
This was the second of two public comment sessions held by the city — the first on July 5 — as regards city code 10-4B-1 that relates to residential zone B and industrial zone D having permitted animal uses of one cow, two each of horses, sheep, goats and llamas; and rabbits and poultry. The city set up taking comment to address ongoing issues raised by residents with animals in town, as well as update the code to better clarify usage and enforcement.
“The only reason this comes to us is people are complaining,” said councilor Beryl Grant.
No in-person comment was given at Monday’s session, and city administrator Tonya Kennedy read two letters received by the city on the matter.
“We are opposed to changing the ordinance,” wrote Darrel and Donna Forsman, specifically on allowing rabbits and chickens in all zones in town. “They are difficult to contain, noisy, and have smell issues to their neighbors.” They noted the city already has an issue with dogs in town, and concluded, “Animals belong in the country.” A second letter, submitted by Barry Kimbro, was succinct: “I vote to keep the code as it is.”
Suggesting an option to consider, Kennedy summarized ordinances in place with Moscow and Lewiston that permit animals based on the available square footage on the property. In Lewiston, for example, if an owner were to have a 20,000-square-foot lot, half of which is occupied by the home, this leaves 10,000-square-feet available for animals. With this, the code sets how much square footage is required to sustain each animal, so for example a horse would require more than a goat, and this determines what and how many animals can be on the property.
Kennedy continued Lewiston residents do not go to the city in order to conduct this activity. Instead, this is addressed through the nuisance phase where a neighbor would complain and the city would investigate to see if the property owner’s usage meets code.
“I like that direction,” said councilor Scott Winkler, with subsequent council discussion on how this would work, as well as on enforcement.
“I certainly don’t want to see anyone’s animals go away, but there need to be some stipulations,” said councilor Amy Farris. “If we need to cite somebody, we have to have something there so we have a leg to stand on.”
Councilor Pete Lane questioned on a petition effort underway regarding animals. Kennedy explained that issue is outside of this topic, which only concerns zones B and D. The petition, which is tentative to be presented at the Aug. 15 meeting, regards allowing in all of city limits — including residential zone A and commercial zone C — permitted use of chickens and rabbits. This effort is being led by city residents Ashley Szudajski and Lyndsay Sendra.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.