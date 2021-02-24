Avalanche risk resulted in closure of U.S. Highway 12 east of Kooskia on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 21.
As of press time Tuesday, the Idaho Transportation Department reopened the section — between milepost 126 (Fish Creek) and milepost 139 (Saddle Camp Road), under reduced avalanche risk. Drivers should check 511.idaho.gov for updated information before traveling as conditions could change.
Several miles of U.S. 12 east of Kooskia closed Sunday at 4 p.m. due to considerable avalanche hazard, coupled with the immediate forecast for heavy precipitation—including a mix of snow and rain.
Avalanche specialists rely on the forecast and data provided by weather stations—one at Bald Mountain and one at Powell—to determine the risk for drivers. The station at Powell was installed last fall, and another station will be placed at Castle Butte later this year to better forecast avalanche hazard along U.S. 12.
The last avalanche to reach US12 was in 2008.
