Idaho state image
Internet image

Idaho’s average wage for all occupations increased by $1.64 to $24.69 per hour for 2022, according to recently released data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wages Statistics (OEWS) survey.

The release includes 2022 data on employment and wages by occupation for the state, seven Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) and two rural county regions. Idaho Department of Labor analysts compile and release data for an additional six labor market regions, which are not official Bureau of Labor Statistics areas but have great importance to Idaho.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.