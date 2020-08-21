Spokane, Wash. Aug. 21: Approximately 668 Avista electric customers in Elk City, Dixie and Red River will experience a planned power outage on Wednesday, Aug. 26. The planned outage will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.
The outage is necessary as crews repair and replace infrastructure in that area due to age and damage caused by recent severe weather. Crews will be working along Highway 14, between Mt. Idaho Grade and Elk City. No road closures or traffic disruptions are anticipated as part of this work.
“We understand how disruptive a planned power outage can be and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” said Patrick Hagen, manager of electric operations in Grangeville and the surrounding areas.
Avista customers who have questions can contact (800) 227-9187 for assistance and reference outage 2013529.
