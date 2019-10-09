Avista customers will pay slightly more for electricity this fall after state regulators recently approved several rate adjustments.
Combined, the changes approved by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission will result in a 3.1 percent increase to residential rates as of Oct. 1.
Residential electric customers in Idaho using an average of 898 kilowatt hours (kWh) per month would see their monthly bills increase from $82.57 to $85.12, an increase of $2.55 per month.
Two of the changes are to annual rate adjustment mechanisms: The Fixed Cost Adjustment is set to increase by 1.7 percent, while the Power Cost Adjustment will increase by 2.91 percent.
The third adjustment results from Bonneville Power Administration’s (BPA) Residential Exchange Program (REP). Customers will receive a credit on their power bill of 1.6 percent.
Each year the commission reviews these annual rate calculations to determine whether customer rates should increase or decrease.
