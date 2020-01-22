Plans are underway for the April 2020 launch of a regional initiative to empower local leaders in 22 rural northern Idaho communities with the knowledge and assistance to shape their town’s future. REV up North Idaho provides training, hands-on assistance, and a toolkit for Renewing Economic Vitality (REV) in rural communities. REV’s three-year modular training is centered on the topics of broadband, housing, and community revitalization.
REV Up North Idaho is being offered with the support of USDA’s Rural Community Development Initiative, which awarded the program $150,000 and the Avista Corporation Pass-Through Fund at Innovia Foundation, which contributed a $90,000 cash investment.
These resources will be matched with $36,000 from Clearwater Economic Development Association (CEDA) of Lewiston and $24,000 from Panhandle Area Council (PAC) of Hayden. CEDA and PAC are non-profit organizations and U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration’s recognized planning districts for the ten counties of northern Idaho.
Training and assistance will be provided by Panhandle Area Council (PAC) to the communities of Bonners Ferry, Clark Fork, Coeur d’Alene, Kellogg, Moyie Springs, Pinehurst, Ponderay, Smelterville and Wallace. In North Central Idaho, CEDA will extend similar services to Cottonwood, Culdesac, Grangeville, Kamiah, Kendrick, Kooskia, Nezperce, Potlatch, Riggins, Stites, White Bird and Winchester. Community leaders will opt into the training modules they believe is of most need in their communities. More information about each focus area is provided below:
Additional information will be presented as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.