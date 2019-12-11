Avista makes donation to Friends of Centennial Library

GRANGEVILLE – “Holly [Cox] really knows the heartbeat of the community – she and Matthew [Casey] helped direct where funds could go to,” said Mike Tatko, Avista Regional Business Manager.
Avista provided $880 from its foundation to Grangeville’s Friends of the Centennial Library Wednesday, Dec. 4. Tatko spoke of Cox, assistant dispatcher, and Casey, Avista Electric District Manager, Grangeville, who suggested FoCL for the donation.
“Avista really enjoys being a community partner in any way we can,” Tatko said.
Cox said the library group was a great pick as “everyone has access to the library.”
“Yes, the library really affects everyone,” added Cindy Lane, FoCL treasurer.
“We so appreciate this donation --- it will be very helpful in all that we do for the library and community,” added FoCL president Jamie Everson.
FoCL, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, has been in existence for the past seven years and is a group that exists to benefit the Grangeville Centennial Library. Past projects have helped with new carpet, charging stations and the summer reading program.
