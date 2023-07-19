Avista electricity and gas rates are proposed to increase, and a public commencement period is currently open.
According to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC) news release the IPUC will host customer hearings in July, taking testimony on applications from Avista to increase rates for natural gas and electric service. Avista is asking for approval to increase base rates for natural gas and electric customers in 2023 and 2024.
Under the terms of a proposed settlement involving parties in the case, natural gas customers would see an increase of approximately 2.7% beginning Sept. 1, and an additional increase of 0.01% beginning Sept 1, 2024.Electric service customers would see an increase of 8% beginning Sept 1, and an additional increase of 1.4% beginning Sept. 1, 2024.
The commission may approve, deny or modify the proposed settlement.
Customer hearings will be held in Lewiston, Coeur d’ Alene and Sandpoint. Those attending the hearings in person will have the opportunity to submit testimony for the record. The hearings may be listened to by calling in, but testimony will not be accepted over the phone.
Written comments will be accepted until July 26. Comments are required to be filed using the commission’s website or by email unless computer access is not available.
The Lewiston hearing will be held on Tuesday, July 25, at 10 a.m. at the Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Drive Club Drive. It will conclude at 1 p.m. or after all customer testimony has been taken. Those wanting to listen to it can call 1-415-655-0001, and enter meeting number 2632 065 8514 when prompted.
Comment using the website at puc.idaho.gov and click on the “Case Comment Form” link. If commenting on the proposed natural gas rate increase, use case number AVU-G-23-01. If commenting on the proposed electric rate increase, use case number AVU-E-21-01.
If computer access is not available, comments can be mailed to the commission at P.O Box 83720, Boise, ID 83720-0074 and to Avista at P.O. Box 3727, 1411 E. Mission Ave., Spokane, WA 99220-3727.
