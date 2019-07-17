Idaho by Emily Ruskovich

One a hot August day, a family of four drives to a mountain clearing to collect birch wood. Jenny, the mother, is in charge of lopping any small limbs off the logs with a hatchet. Wade, the father, does the stacking. Their two young daughters, June and May, aged nine and six, respectively, drink lemonade, swat away horseflies, bicker, and sing bits of songs as they while away the time.

Suddenly, something unimaginably shocking happens, an act so extreme it will scatter the family in every different direction.

In a story told from multiple perspectives covering several decades, readers gradually learn more about this act, and the way its violence, love and memory reverberate through the life of every character in Idaho.

Those familiar with the state of Idaho will embark upon a journey through familiar names and places, as well as culture and lifestyle.

In addition to the International Dublin Literary Prize, Rusovich is also an O. Henry Prize–winning author and a finalist for the New York Public Library's Young Lions Fiction Award.

Idaho is available from bookstores everywhere and on-line from several outlets including Amazon.com. The 320-page book was published in January 2017 and is available for approximately $15 in paperback. The book can also be borrowed from ValNet (local library system) as a print edition or an audio version for Kindles or phones.