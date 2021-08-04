The B-Sides photo

The B-Sides at Lindsay Creek.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — Wrapping up the Free Summer Concert Series, the band “B-Sides,” out of Lewiston/Moscow, will play this Thursday, Aug. 5, 6 p.m., at Pioneer Park.

The B-Sides play a wide variety of hits from across the decades and across genres. They specialize in classic Rock ’n Roll, soul, Motown, blues, and even a touch of country.

The B-Sides cover artists ranging all the way from Marty Robbins to Gnarls Barkley, including The Beatles, Everly Brothers, CCR, Roy Orbison, Ray Charles, BB King, Johnny Cash, The Who, Sam Smith, Brooks and Dunn and more.

The Grangeville Free Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Grangeville Arts, Inc., and the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce. Donations will be accepted to offset costs. Bring a chair or blanket and a picnic and beverages to enjoy while listening to the concert.

