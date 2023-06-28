GRANGEVILLE — Organizers for a proposed performing arts pavilion are shifting their sights away from Pioneer Park to a location at Lions Park where construction costs and better parking are factors in its favor.
“We’re all trying to work this so everything can benefit each other, and make it a neat place for a whole bunch of different things,” said Todd Marek, a coordinator on the project.
Marek, along with Rachel Young, is on the band shell planning committee through Grangeville Arts. They spoke to the Grangeville City Council at its June 19 meeting on the group’s proposal to locate the structure on land tentative to be provided by the Lions Club, located adjacent to a daycare facility on Lions Park’s southern end.
Council, as part of the meeting, visited the location that would encompass a section of grass and parking between the Camas Prairie Preschool building and the ballfield. The issue is tentative to be addressed at the council’s July 17 meeting.
Private planning and fund-raising efforts began in 2017 to develop a band shell structure at Pioneer Park for public performances and presentations. In initial plans, the band shell design is a trapezoidal-shaped structure roughly 38 feet wide and 24 feet deep. The building would include storage space for audio equipment and speakers, and be ADA-accessible.
Marek summarized one of the main issues with the band shell planned for Pioneer Park was due to compliance with ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) rules for access that added additional project costs — “at least $30,000 just on pavement and reconfiguring the road; that’s very expensive,” he said.
Limited parking at Pioneer Park is another issue both he and Young discussed, whereas Lions Park has more options, on site and in proximity.
“It’s actually quieter there,” Marek said, as opposed to Pioneer Park, which sits on Main Street and in proximity to activity across the street from Les Schwab Tires.
How this fits in with the adjacent ballfield, Marek said the plan is for a roll-up fence that could be pulled back for more seating space during a performance.
This bandshell project potentially complements city plans for rotating that adjacent ballfield 180 degrees. Public works director Bob Mager summarized that work is to address ADA-access to that ballfield, as well as to bring it up to code for sports standards.
“That’s why everyone’s working together on this to make sure that bandshell is not going to infringe on what we’re doing at the ballfield,” Mager said. With what the city and Grangeville Arts have planned, he added, each project should have improvements that will be beneficial to both.
