Todd Marek at Lions Park photo

Todd Marek, Grangeville Arts, explains where a proposed performing arts bandshell would be located on the south end of Lions Park during the June 19 city council meeting.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

GRANGEVILLE — Organizers for a proposed performing arts pavilion are shifting their sights away from Pioneer Park to a location at Lions Park where construction costs and better parking are factors in its favor.

“We’re all trying to work this so everything can benefit each other, and make it a neat place for a whole bunch of different things,” said Todd Marek, a coordinator on the project.

