GRANGEVILLE – A solitary competitor turned out for the 2021 Border Days Royalty contest last week.
Camden Barger, 16, of Grangeville, rode the pattern on her quarter horse, Gracie, and answered judges’ questions last Thursday, June 25, for their deliberation in choosing queen and princess for 2021. More than a dozen spectators were in the stands for the hour-plus contest, which was overseen by the current reigning royalty, queen Kaylee Page and princess Jose Remacle.
“Becoming the Border Days queen has always been a dream of mine,” Barger stated in her entry, “ever since I was a young girl. I want to share with others how great this rodeo celebration is.”
Barger is a junior at Grangeville High School, and is involved in basketball, volleyball, HOSA, FFA, student council, and spending time with family and friends. Following graduation, she plans to attend college and pursue a degree in the medical field. She is the daughter of Kevin and Michelle Barger.
Announcement of the 2021 Border Days queen will be made during the July 4 rodeo.
