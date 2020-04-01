Your support is needed now more than ever
Firefighters with the Grangeville Rural Fire Department responded to 616 Tolo Lake Road Saturday, March 28, at 6:44 p.m., to a barn fully engulfed in fire. Crews worked on containing the fire to the structure, and spraying down adjacent grass to prevent the blaze from spreading. Owned by the Hauger family, the approximately 80-year-old barn was destroyed. Cause of the fire is believed to have originated from a burn pile conducted three days prior, which re-ignited due to wind.

