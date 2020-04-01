Firefighters with the Grangeville Rural Fire Department responded to 616 Tolo Lake Road Saturday, March 28, at 6:44 p.m., to a barn fully engulfed in fire. Crews worked on containing the fire to the structure, and spraying down adjacent grass to prevent the blaze from spreading. Owned by the Hauger family, the approximately 80-year-old barn was destroyed. Cause of the fire is believed to have originated from a burn pile conducted three days prior, which re-ignited due to wind.
featured
Barn fire on Tolo Lake Road
- By David Rauzi, Editor / Idaho County Free Press
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- First positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Idaho County
- First death associated with COVID-19 confirmed in Nez Perce County
- ISP and the Adams County Sheriff's Office are seeking assistance locating William "Bill" Pearl James
- Five newly confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Nez Perce County
- Washington state choir suffers devastating losses to COVID-19
- Increased safety measures at St. Mary’s, Clearwater Valley hospitals, clinics
- Corps deploys three teams to Boise to prepare for COVID-19 impacts
- MVSD donates toilet paper to food bank
- Syringa has sent out 18 COVID-19 tests thus far
- Syringa has screened more than 130, sends out 12 tests
Images
Videos
Commented
Featured Advertisers
Bulletin
Latest News
- County services by phone, online; courthouse closed to public, staffing at half for duration
- Total $3,500 reward offered in Tom Cat store burglary involving handguns theft
- Barn fire on Tolo Lake Road
- From ranch to statehouse: Gov. Brad Little talks the importance of higher education
- April 24 deadline to apply to DEQ ag best management practices program
- Nez Perce-Clearwater NF transitioning to e-mailing for project updates
- Goin’ on a bear hunt …
- Food bank open for curbside service
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 3
-
Apr 3
-
Apr 4
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.