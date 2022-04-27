Less moisture was received as forecasted, and water users are advised to plan on a little less this year as a large part of the state looks to continue in drought conditions this summer.
“This winter seems to be a bust for water supply. After the early January storms, the spigot turned off with little increase to snowpack and precipitation levels in basins south of the Clearwater, “ according to the April 1 Idaho Water Supply Outlook Report from the state Natural Resources Conservation Service. “In March, warm temperatures and little snow accumulation led to spring snowmelt starting earlier this year. We will see what these early April storms will bring, but it appears peak snowpack occurred four to 30 days earlier than normal across our region.”
Continuing the report stated, “At this time, we encourage water users concerned about having adequate water supply to utilize our conservative 70% and 90% exceedance streamflow forecasts. Currently, approximately 82% of Idaho lands are experiencing at least moderate drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.”
The report stated that, looking farther into spring, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center predicts that La Niña will continue to influence temperature and precipitation patterns; the three-month spring outlook indicates the state can expect drought conditions to persist, with the forecast of slightly above average seasonal temperature and below average precipitation.
“Northern Idaho may fare a little better with slightly cooler than average temperatures predicted through June,” according to the report. “The seasonal summer outlook predicts hotter and drier conditions than normal. Although there’s a strong sense of water year (WY) 2021 déjà vu, thankfully, there aren’t indications that last year’s heat records will repeat themselves.”
Clearwater Basin
According to the report, monthly precipitation was approximately 90% of normal during March, and the WY total precipitation is near normal at around 95% for the Clearwater Basin. Significant snowmelt at the end of March reduced the snowpack to below normal conditions at approximately 85% for April 1. Much like the Panhandle basins, areas below 5,000 feet in the Clearwater experienced a net loss of water from the snowpack during March.
“This amount of melt is not common during March and could be a sign of early melt out,” stated the report. “The Clearwater basin usually reaches peak snowpack around April 9, but this early melt suggests this area has already reached peak conditions this year. If melt continues, the peak snowpack water content occurred more than two weeks early and only reached approximately 85% of normal peak snowpack conditions. Depending on weather during the remainder of spring, the Clearwater Basin may be on track to melt out much earlier than normal this year, which does not bode well for summertime streamflow and wildfire season.”
