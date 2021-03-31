GRANGEVILLE — “This is as much your honor as it is ours,” Grangeville High School Principal Randall Miskin told the Mountain View School District board of trustees at the March 15 meeting.
Players from the boys and girls basketball teams presented the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) 2A State Academic Champions banners to the board and had photos taken with the trustees. The girls had a 3.976 average cumulative grade point average, while the boys had a 3.774.
“We really also want to thank the GHS Boosters,” Miskin said. “This is a great honor, but the state does not pay for these academic banners like they do for the sports champion game banners, so the boosters stepped up to help.”
Miskin went on to report that several GHS students are involved in intern and externships at Gem Bar, Advanced Welding, Idaho Forest Group and Tolo Veterinary Clinic.
He also said that five projects by GHS students made it to state in the North Idaho Science and Engineering Fair. Students included are Aliyah Pineda, Brandon Vetter, Bailey Vanderwall, Camden Barger, Cameran Green, Aliyah Poxleitner and Christa Bledsoe. GHS was the only school to have more than one project advance to state and all of its project advanced. Students are mentored by teacher Mr. Shaun Bass. Results from the state contest should be made available soon.
In other news, Clearwater Valley Elementary/Elk City schools principal Joe Rodriguez reported CVES is fourth in the region for the number of school library books its students check out: CV kids’ checkouts include 9,542 (while Grangeville Elementary Middle School students checked out 8,477).
He also said Elk City residents have reported to him they have had nine feet of snow this winter.
Rodriguez explained Elk City School’s Internet is solar powered.
“When there isn’t enough sun for the solar, a generator kicks in. If the diesel runs out, it is helicoptered in [to its mountain location] and when the wind makes that impossible, snowmobiles have brought up as much as they could,” he said.
He stated that even with the trials of providing Internet service in the backcountry, the school has only been without Internet for one to two days. Within his technology title, Rodriquez said the district has gone through a wiring project that provided 12 new 10-gig network switches. “This will help us with future expansions,” changing from the current one-gig switches, he said. He relayed the e-rate project received a 70 percent discount for all costs.
