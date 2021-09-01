KAMIAH — Kamiah Chamber of Commerce members welcome the public back to the 85th annual BBQ Days on Labor Day weekend: this Friday through Sunday, Sept 3-5. A weekend full of live music and dancing, a parade, quilt and art shows, plus plenty of food awaits you at Kamiah’s largest street fair. This event’s long tradition began with a free roast beef barbecue dinner, provided by area businesses to thank local residents.
In addition to the main event— the free BBQ dinner from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday — plenty of food and drink is available throughout the weekend: the cowboy breakfast at the CVRA rodeo grounds (6-10 a.m.) on Saturday and Sunday, tri-tip and pulled pork lunch (noon) at the Kamiah Hotel on Saturday, plus street vendors and cold beverages at the popular beer garden. (The spaghetti feed has been cancelled.)
Watch grand marshals Pam and Mike Hipes lead the parade down Main Street, starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning. Other activities include the art walk, arts and crafts show, Clearwater Classics Car Show, quilt show, karaoke, a live auction, and school reunion.
Due to COVID, the Kamiah Kubs Friday night football game against Timberline is canceled.
Street dances and beer garden are happening both nights with live blues music by “Too Slim and the Taildraggers” on Saturday.
The Youth Advisory Board (YAB) hosts two events this year: a teen dance Friday night, and a (rubber) duck race on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Kamiah Bridge. (A third planned YAB event, the 3 on 3 basketball tournament has been cancelled.) YAB members invite all 13-18 year olds from Kamiah and surrounding area to join them for the Club YAB free dance at the Teen Center, 9 p.m.-midnight, following the Kubs football game. A D.J. and flashing club lights will set the mood for dancing.
The duck race is a new YAB fund-raising event this year with cash prizes for 1st ($100) 2nd ($75) and 3rd ($50) place finishers. Buy your ducks for $10 each at the Teen Center (405 Main Street) or from any YAB member. Watch your ducks float down the Clearwater River from the Kamiah Bridge to the trestle on Saturday afternoon.
For exact times and locations of specific events, look for the printed BBQ days guides or posters around town, or just follow the crowd. Watch for updates on Kamiah Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
