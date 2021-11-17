GRANGEVILLE — “I’ve had the opportunity to travel all over the world,” said Jinny Cash at the Nov. 11 Veterans Day assembly at Grangeville High School.
The Grangeville native and GHS graduate, who is retired from the National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve, spoke at the assembly where approximately 30 veterans attended.
The gathering, the senior project of soon-to-be National Guard member Bryce Forsgren, also included music by the GHS band and Varsity Blue choir, as well as Quilts of Valor presentations.
Cash emphasized to the audience the military is not the only way to serve.
“I believe each person is called to a life of service, no matter what they do to make a living,” she said.
She also said with all the different landscapes she has seen, the thing that is common everywhere is “the color of oppression.”
She said she watched hopefully as the Berlin Wall fell and saw people have their first tastes of freedom and saw the upheaval in Afghanistan, a land she said she wonders will ever recover.
“The color of oppression is the same everywhere,” she said, ending with, “Be of service. Be a blessing.”
