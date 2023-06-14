KOOSKIA — Last Thursday, June 8, Clearwater Valley Elementary School held its last day of school events, named Field Day, for all students ages kindergarten through fifth grade.
Events included sack races, an obstacle course, water bucket races, tug of war, balloon catch, and drop and pop. A snow cone station was also set up during the day.
“This is the best day ever!” remarked kindergartner Telson Jackson. Many students were seen laughing and smiling throughout the day, excited for the school year to be completed.
After Field Day ended, the End of Year Bucket Filler Assembly took place, which also included AR ribbons and trophies. Students were then returned to their class until released at the end of the school day at 1:30 p.m.
