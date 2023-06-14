KOOSKIA — Last Thursday, June 8, Clearwater Valley Elementary School held its last day of school events, named Field Day, for all students ages kindergarten through fifth grade.

Events included sack races, an obstacle course, water bucket races, tug of war, balloon catch, and drop and pop. A snow cone station was also set up during the day.

