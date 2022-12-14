Riggins Ambulance and the Salmon River Ambulance District trained Dec. 7 on its newest tool: the Ferno Pedimate Plus. According to a Facebook post, PediMate will be used on patients less than 100 pounds. If the child is involved in a vehicle accident and still sitting in its car seat, he or she will remain in that car seat during transport to the hospital. The ambulance service has a car seat technician, Elly Elder, who provided training and will continue to train staff.

