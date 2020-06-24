KOOSKIA – Bi-weekly meetups are scheduled at Kooskia City Park for Idaho County organizers for the Governor Little recall campaign. These are set at 6:30 p.m. every other Wednesday.
The county organization is part of a statewide effort that began May 26. According to the group’s information on the basis for the recall: “… when Governor Little took it upon himself to declare an emergency [in relation to COVID-19] and began, essentially, introducing martial law into our state, he violated in very fundamental ways, the social contracts we call the Idaho State Constitution and the United States Constitution.”
For information, go on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/recallgovlittle/ or https://recallgovlittle.org/, or contact county organizers Elizabeth Manley, 208-935-5471, and Jenny Keyser, libertyrecall@protonmail.com.
