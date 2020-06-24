GRANGEVILLE – Recreationists will be getting a new spot to embark upon outdoors adventures later this summer.
The Grangeville City Council approved an $11,730.40 bid from Cook and Sons Construction of Grangeville to develop a gravel parking lot at municipally owned property off Grangeville-Salmon Road, just north of Fish Creek Meadows Campground.
According to city administrator Tonya Kennedy, work is tentative to begin later this month. The lot will include boulders to delineate parking areas and prevent individuals driving beyond those locations.
“There will be parking so people can go up and recreate in the area,” she said.
The project will be conducted on the 34.2-acre Klein property, donated three decades ago as a gift to the city by former mayor George Klein, with recreation as its intended use. This was originally set up as the William Klein Memorial Trust, with the city designated as trustee, until that was dissolved a year ago in May.
Funds for this project, as well as property maintenance including brushing and plans for tree planting, were generated from timber sales off the land. Kennedy explained those proceeds can only be used on the Klein property.
With the property now under city ownership, it will be monitored by Northwest Management Inc., which oversees projects for maintaining and enhancing forest health.
