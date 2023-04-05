Idaho County Courthouse photo standing

Idaho County Courthouse.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

County election offices across the state recently completed a biennial review and maintenance of the voter registration system. According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, a total of 74,332 voters statewide were removed from the system due to inactivity, change of address, or who were otherwise determined to be ineligible to vote.

Of that number, a total 311 were purged from the rolls in Idaho County.

