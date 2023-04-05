County election offices across the state recently completed a biennial review and maintenance of the voter registration system. According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, a total of 74,332 voters statewide were removed from the system due to inactivity, change of address, or who were otherwise determined to be ineligible to vote.
Of that number, a total 311 were purged from the rolls in Idaho County.
“We purge after the general election in every even year,” said Bette Polack, Idaho County Election Director. “The main reason is usually that the voter has not voted in four years. Also, sometimes people move, and if they don’t either notify us or register to vote in their new state and that state notifies us, they are purged after those four years.”
According to the secretary of state’s office, the biennial list maintenance process, which is required by state law (Idaho Code 34-435), serves as a final clean-up measure to ensure that voters who have moved, who haven’t voted in the last four years or who have become ineligible to vote are removed from the voter rolls. Regular list maintenance occurs throughout the year, a process that includes comparing information with the Bureau of Vital Statistics, the Department of Corrections, and other government databases to keep records current.
“The process is relatively simple for the actual purge, just a push of some buttons. But after we get the list of voters, we then send a letter out to the purged voter stating that they have been removed from the voting system and why,” Polack said. “We also inform them that if this is in error to please notify our office. This is done in the form of a post card and we generally get about 75% of them back undeliverable. If a voter does call to inform us that he still lives here and wishes to be registered, then we mail him a registration card so we can update all their information.”
Purge totals for Idaho County for the past four biennial reviews are as follows:
2016: 808 purged; 2018: 293 purged; 2020: 564 purged; and 2022: 311 purged.
“We are purging a lot less than we have in previous years,” she said. “I believe it’s because there has become so much interest in voting and the voter turnouts have been more. I remember in the early and mid-2000s we would purge more than 1,000 voters, but we never have that many anymore.”
County election offices sent notices prior to cancellation to affected individuals. Voters who have not cast a ballot in the last four years may re-register online at www.VoteIdaho.gov, register at a county election office, or register at the polls during early voting or on Election Day.
Voters may check their voter record and learn more about voting and elections in Idaho at VoteIdaho.gov.
“Maintaining accurate voter rolls is essential to the integrity of our elections,” said Secretary Phil McGrane, “We want to ensure that only eligible voters are registered to vote and that their information is up-to-date.”
“Idaho’s 44 county clerks are dedicated to keeping every Idaho election safe and secure. This means making sure we have the most accurate voter rolls,” said Lon Colton, President of the Idaho Association of Recorders and Clerks. “We share best practices of voter maintenance and cleanup, take public feedback, and appreciate working closely with Secretary McGrane’s Office.”
