KOOSKIA — Much of the Mountain View School District 244 April 18 board meeting, held at Clearwater Valley Elementary School in Kooskia, was spent discussing the four-day school week calendar. However, the last 20 minutes of the three-hour meeting brought a variety of topics — and questions — to the forefront.
“I know Becky [Hogg, business manager] is swamped, and I know you have reports due, but we haven’t had a treasurer’s report since January. We really need something the next meeting,” trustee B Edwards told superintendent Todd Fiske.
“As I explained to you all, there’s a number of paper pieces … that Polly [administrative office secretary], Becci G. [payroll clerk] and Becky Hogg” all have to go through,” Fiske said. “We haven’t even put out a check or paid a bill this month … because of the mountain of work. We will certainly try our best.”
“It’s an Idaho statute; it’s the law … so we really need this,” Edwards countered.
“I’m not arguing the point, but we can only get out what we can. There are some medical hurdles here, some medical leave obligations we need to honor. I don’t have another person who can get this accomplished,” Fiske said.
Edwards asked if Fiske felt the district should call the State Department of Education.
“There are people available to help,” she stated.
“If you know someone, send me their name. At the end of the day — and I don’t want to appear defensive —systems are shutting off. I don’t know how else to convey this to the board. We have to get people in there [the district office]. No one has applied for that [business manager/comptroller] position,” Fiske said. “We hope to have a patrol person in place this week. That will be a really big piece as we move into the summer months. Right now, trying to keep 117 employees paid … having to pick up what’s most important … is a treasurer’s report important? Yes, I’m not denying that, but having teachers get paid? That’s more important. And make sure you are able to pass a budget next month is more important.”
Trustee Laci Myers and Edwards asked if school secretaries would be able to step in and help with anything.
“I don’t feel like they can come in and do anything without training, and there is no one to train them right now. We’ve lost months … we’ve lost a lot of groundwork,” he said of the district office resignations and the board’s decisions to hold off filling certain positions. “The board opted not to replace Chandra’s [Eimers] position [administrative assistant].”
“But she’s still here,” Edwards said.
“She’s there for nine more days. She won’t be training anyone. You’re going to lose all that knowledge; there’s going to be another hole that’s going to create something very big — she is one of the keys to reporting, which is your funding mechanism, and that’s connected to Becci G, Becky H, and Polly. So, you have three of those four people in the office missing,” Fiske answered. “It’s not something that I can pull up for you. This is something I’ve been conveying to you for months. This is what you are up against, and, come July first; you’re going to have a whole lot you’re going to have to focus on.”
“I’d say the most important part will be payroll,” Fiske continued. “Can you pay your people? Because they’re not going to say, ‘I’m worried about the treasurer’s report,” they’re going to say, ‘I can’t pay my mortgage.’”
Chair Larry Dunn interjected that if there was help available from the state, “I think we’d better look into it.”
“If you have a contact, I’d be more than happy to reach out,” Fiske said.
Myers asked if there was some extra “state of emergency” the district might qualify for.
Fiske said apart from the declaration of a financial emergency that the district announced in 2020, he was unaware of any other assistance.
“Now, the money is there, but how do we stay on top of it? There is a lack of time and people. I have never heard anything about anyone at the state level who could come in, sit down and do the work,” he said.
Edwards said she would look into what assistance might be available.
She then said she would like to add an executive session to the upcoming board meeting to discuss legal issues.
“I think there are some legal things you might want to let us know about with personnel issues?” she questioned Fiske.
“I have no legal issues to inform the board about … you’re looking at me like there is an issue that I don’t know about?” he asked Edwards.
“You’re not using our lawyers right now?” she questioned.
“Am I?” Fiske seemed surprised.
“Are you? I don’t know. Are you seeking legal counsel?” she asked.
“No. For what?” Fiske returned the question.
“For personnel issues?” Edwards queried.
“There is no personnel issue that the board needs to be up to speed with that I am aware of,” Fiske said.
“Because if there’s litigation, you leave, and we’re stuck with whatever it is …,” Edwards said.
“I would not do that to this board. I check with counsel a lot in many personnel matters that we work through … but any litigated issue you would be involved in,” Fiske stated. “So it sounds like you may know more than I do.’
“I was wondering because I did hear our lawyer was being used. I spoke with ISBA [Idaho School Board Association] about another issue, and there were some things that were said that I thought we might need to know about,” Edwards imparted.
“That is news to me,” Fiske ended the conversation, and the meeting was adjourned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.