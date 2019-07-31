GRANGEVILLE – The last in the Grangeville Free 2019 Summer Concert Series is set for this Thursday, Aug. 1.
The series is sponsored by Grangeville Arts, Inc., and Grangeville Chamber of Commerce and will take place at Pioneer Park at 6 p.m.
Concert-goers are invited to bring chairs, blankets and picnic dinners.
The Big Newtons started in a coffee house in Lewiston in 1995. Their format was classic rock hits from the ’60s and ’70s. They have played hits from the Beatles, the Stones, the Animals, Santana, Led Zeppelin, ZZ Top and more. They have opened concerts for acts such as Eric Burdon, Johnny Rivers, B.J. Thomas, Paul Rodgers, Mark Lindsay, Three Dog Night, Tommy James and the Shondells, Mike Pinera, Paul Revere and the Raiders, Dennis DeYoung, Rick Springfield, The Guess Who, ELO, Foghat and more.
